West Midlands graduate lands job on new BBC series by Peaky Blinders creator

Since going on a TV production skills course funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority Sador Zerie’s career has taken off and he found himself working behind the camera on This Town – the upcoming drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Sador, aged 24, from Quinton is one of more than 70,000 people across the West Midlands who have undergone WMCA courses to learn the skills they need to find employment, progress at work or even change careers.

He graduated from Birmingham City University with a BA in filmmaking and followed this with freelance music video production, shooting documentaries and some commercial work.

He then decided to complete the Create Central TV production skills boot camp, delivered by Solihull College and University Centre and funded by WMCA, in a bid to focus his skills and develop career opportunities.

Following completion of the boot camp, Sador was offered the opportunity to work as a camera trainee on Steven Knight’s BBC drama and then on to another show ‘Legacy’ for Apple TV.

Sador said: “Completing the TV Production bootcamp provided by Create Central gave me a realistic approach to entering the film and TV industry and offered opportunities that I would otherwise most likely not be presented with while doing my freelance work. It’s been a really beneficial experience to support my career progression and the training and connections that I have made is second to none.

“One of the great things about the boot camp is being able to do placements – I got to work on a show for Tiger Aspect/ITVX – Deep Fake Neighbour Wars – which helped me to build up my network and get me noticed by other production companies for my skills.

“I would say to anyone who wants to get into TV/film production to do things now, build up your networks, develop a good showreel, always say yes to opportunities and never be afraid of failing. I recommend joining a skills bootcamp as it will open up a world of opportunities.”

Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA chairman, said: “It’s wonderful news that we’ve been able to put more than 70,000 local people like Sador through WMCA-funded skills training programmes in 2023.

“Our programmes have been a real success story – upskilling the West Midlands workforce and raising the profile our educational offer.

“A key part of my mayoral mission is to ensure residents right across our region get the skills they need to succeed - opening up their access to good job opportunities in the months and years ahead."

*This Town is both a thriller and a family saga set in 1981 at a time of huge social tensions and unrest. Against this backdrop, it tells the story of a group of young people fighting to choose their own paths in life, and each in need of the second chance that music offers. It is due to be aired on BBC and BBC iPlayer next year.