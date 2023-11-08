Arrest made after car stolen with six-year-old still inside

Officers from West Midlands Police attended an incident following reports of a car being stolen from Handsworth with a six-year-old child still inside.

Officers quickly found the vehicle, which had been abandoned with the child still inside.

Police confirmed they have arrested one of the suspected offenders who attempted to run from the scene.

West Midlands Police wrote on X: "We attended a report of a car being stolen from Handsworth with a 6-year-old child still on board.

"The car was quickly found abandoned with the child safely still inside and we then arrested one of the suspected offenders running from the scene."

West Midlands Police have been approached for comment. More to follow.