Winter Funland to give away 2,000 free tickets to those in need

Winter Funland, a huge, festive extravaganza, will be hosted at the NEC in Birmingham this December, with organisers promising to give away 2,000 free tickets to local charities to give to families and volunteers who deserve them.

Any registered charity can apply for any number of tickets, which they can then gift to children and families in need, hard-working volunteers, or anyone else who they think deserves them.

Glen Ramsden, event director at Winter Funland, said: "As part of our commitment to the local community, we want to give back to charities who are making such a difference to people's lives and those who have had a really difficult time these past few years.

"We also want to give under-privileged families the chance to have a magical Christmas to remember and make memories with their loved ones."

The tickets can be used at an exclusive event taking place on Thursday, December 7 from 6pm to 9pm where visitors will get to join local celebrities and sporting stars.

Normal tickets cost £116 for a family of four, plus a booking fee, and Santa visits cost an additional £7 each.

Visitors can expect a full-size indoor fun fair, an ice-skating rink, a traditional circus, an extreme motorbike display, a food and drink market and Santa's grotto.

The doors officially open to the public on Saturday, December 9. The event will then run daily until Monday, January 1, 2024.

There will also be a sensory morning and evening session on Monday, December 11 for families of children with autism.

Mr Ramsden added: "Our sensory sessions will have fewer crowds, the lighting will be lowered, noise reduced and a special chill out area will also be provided too. We have worked with experts to advise us on ways we can make the event welcoming without being overwhelming and we have seen real success in our previous years."

Tickets are only available to registered charities, which can apply by emailing max@winterfunland.com.

More information about Winter Funland can be found here.