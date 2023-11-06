More than £30,000 pledged to help bring former historic pub back into use

The Grade II listed Golden Lion Inn in Cannon Hill Park, Edgbaston, has been abandoned for decades.

Historic England today announced that it was offering a £32,008 grant towards a project development scheme, which will cost £40,008, with the aim of breathing new life into the former pub.

Birmingham Conservation Trust (BCT) is pursuing funding to carry out work to establish the extent of the decay of the building, and the cost of repairs and refurbishment.

Louise Brennan, regional director (Midlands) for Historic England, said: “It’s wonderful to be part of this collaborative project to bring the Golden Lion Inn back from the brink.

"We’re really proud that we can start the process of restoration and renewal with this crucial project development grant.

The Golden Lion Inn in Cannon Hill Park, Edgbaston

"These works are a vital first step in securing the future of this storied landmark for the people of Birmingham and bringing it back into use”.

Richard Garside, chair of the board of trustees at BCT, said: “BCT has been rescuing buildings at risk in the city since 1977.

"The last building completed was the Newman Brothers Coffin Works, opened in 2014 and now an award-winning museum and our home.

"The Golden Lion, a much-loved and historically significant building, presents a wonderful opportunity for BCT to continue the trust’s commitment to conservation of the city’s built heritage.”

The 16th century timber framed building was originally located in Deritend in Birmingham.

It was a pub until 1911 when the building was moved by the Birmingham Archaeological Society to Cannon Hill Park to be used as a cricket pavilion and refreshment room.

In 1912 the building was targeted by Suffragettes who threw oil on it and set it alight during the night.

The blaze was discovered by park staff who put the fire out before severe damage was done.

The building has been out of use and closed to the public for more than 20 years and, given its prominent location within the park, has long been an object of fascination and frustration for the community and park users.

Once the project development works have been carried out, and the costs of restoration and refurbishment established, work will begin to establish a plan for the future of the site.

BCT is looking to work with Birmingham City Council and community groups for an initial scoping phase to explore options for the future of the building which will benefit the community.