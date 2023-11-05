Visitors to Birmingham firework display claim they were 'plunged into smoke' and call for refund

Edgbaston Stadium hosted its "Fireworks Spectacular" on Saturday evening, with attendees invited to enjoy what promised to be a "breath-taking" display.

However, dozens of disgruntled customers have since taken to social media and called for a refund, with many claiming they were unable to see the fireworks as a result of smoke filling the cricket ground.

Speaking on Facebook, one person claimed they "couldn't see a thing" whilst others claimed it was the "worst" fireworks event they had ever attended.

Edgbaston Stadium has since said it is "investigating the issue", and put the smoke down to "unfortunate" and "atmospheric" weather conditions.

The statement read: "Due to the atmospheric conditions and unfortunate weather conditions we know that our fireworks display was impacted.

"We are currently investigating the issues that occurred and we will communicate with all ticket purchasers in due course."

Dissatisfied with the stadium's response, one customer called upon bosses at the venue to "do the right thing" and issue customers a refund.

Speaking on social media, he said: "Nothing to do with the weather. On a clear summer's night there still would've been a ridiculous amount of smoke and we still wouldn't have been able to see anything.

"Hold your hands up, apologise on behalf of whoever's error it was and get the refund ball rolling. There are a lot of unhappy customers. It's not a cheap night out either for a family. Please do the right thing."

A disappointed mum claimed her daughter was "scared of the smoke" and described the night as "chaotic".

She said: We came to your display last year and it was amazing. Sadly tonight was a big disappointment. From the get go the timing of things didn’t seem right.

"The music kept cutting out and was crackly but I just thought things would pick up and then we were just plunged into smoke. You couldn’t see a thing.

"You could no longer see any of the other stands let alone the fireworks. My daughter started crying because she was scared of all the smoke.

"The weather and atmosphere can’t be helped but it definitely felt chaotic and like something wasn’t right despite that."

One man claimed some fireworks at the event were "bouncing" off the floodlights at the stadium.

Speaking on X, formerly Twitter, he said: "Shame we had high hopes for this but seeing the fireworks bounce of the floodlights and then just a total disaster from there very disappointed we would like a refund thanks."

The Express & Star has approached Edgbaston Stadium for comment.