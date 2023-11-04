Sections of the M6 near Sandwell and Birmingham to temporarily close next week
Sections of the M6 near Sandwell and Birmingham will be temporarily closed next week.
National Highways is closing sections of the M6 between junctions 4 and 5 overnight to carry out drainage surveys.
There will also be some overnight closures between junctions 5 and 8 to carry out piling preparatory works and surveys for new CCTV cameras.
From Monday to Wednesday, there will be lane closures on the northbound carriageway between junctions 4 and 5, and from junctions 5-8, while there will also be lane closures on the southbound carriageway between junctions 5 and 4.
The southbound entry slip road at junction 7 will be closed.
From Monday to Friday, there will also be lane closures on the southbound carriageway of the M6 between junction 8 and 5.
The overnight closures will be in place from 9pm until 6am.
Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling.