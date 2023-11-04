Sections of the M6 near Sandwell and Birmingham to temporarily close next week

National Highways is closing sections of the M6 between junctions 4 and 5 overnight to carry out drainage surveys.

There will also be some overnight closures between junctions 5 and 8 to carry out piling preparatory works and surveys for new CCTV cameras.

From Monday to Wednesday, there will be lane closures on the northbound carriageway between junctions 4 and 5, and from junctions 5-8, while there will also be lane closures on the southbound carriageway between junctions 5 and 4.

The southbound entry slip road at junction 7 will be closed.

From Monday to Friday, there will also be lane closures on the southbound carriageway of the M6 between junction 8 and 5.

The overnight closures will be in place from 9pm until 6am.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling.