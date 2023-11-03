Four arrested after group armed with weapons robbed phones in Birmingham city centre

West Midlands Police said the robberies took place between 3.30am and 5am today.

The group were reportedly stopping people in the city centre before threatening them with what appeared to be a hand gun.

In once incident which occurred at around 3.30am, a group of four young men on Temple Row, Birmingham, were threatened before their mobile phones were stolen.

The robbers then approached a group of three people on Corporation Street, Birmingham, and again at around 5am threatened a man on Murdock Road, in the Handsworth area of the city.

Police in the area stopped four people who were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

When officers searched nearby, they found knives, a suspected hand gun and a number of suspected stolen mobile phones.

Two teenagers, aged 17 and 18, and two 22-year-old men remain in police custody where they will be questioned in connection with the robberies.

Investigating officers believe there may be other victims out there and have urged them to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting log 410 3/11/23.