EE 'treasure' chest hidden in Birmingham to get gaming fans working together

Gaming fans across the country are being challenged to work together to unlock clues and locate prizes worth up to a value of £1,000.

There are 13 EE game chests hidden in secret locations including Birmingham.

The chests contain an array of the latest gaming gear from consoles and games to the most popular gaming accessories and tech.

Four of the UK’s top gaming streamers Lewis Brindley, Pedguin, Geestar Games and BrionyKay will kickstart the treasure hunt live on Twitch at 12 noon.

The streamers will enlist the help of the gaming public to try and unlock a map that reveals the locations of the EE chests placed across the country. Gaming fans and the streamers will then team up to complete a puzzle and unlock the passwords plus coordinates for each of the chests.

The clues needed to locate the chests will be hidden within the livestream.

Once the coordinates are unveiled, gamers up and down the country will race against time to reach the chests and claim their contents. In a final twist, those first to arrive will discover they are protected by the gaming characters from the stunt who will request the password before giving up the treasure. Players who can’t make it in-person to the treasure hunt will have the chance to battle it out online for three digital chests during the livestream.

Christian Thrane, managing director of marketing at EE, said: “We are thrilled to launch our inaugural Game Day with a mixed reality gaming treasure hunt, bringing the excitement of video games to life for players all around the country. Whether online or in real-life, gamers can take part in this unforgettable experience and join the race for a chance to win some of the latest games and consoles. New EE is committed to providing our customers with the best gaming experience. Our first Game Day is open to everyone across the nation and is the next step in our journey to becoming the UK’s number one destination for gaming."