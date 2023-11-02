Birmingham pub offering discounts on drinks if customers' heart rate stays low during scares and shocks

Even rocker bar Scruffy Murphy's charges £5.20 for Guinness these days but for tonight (Thursday) only your actual heart rate will determine how much a drink at The Victoria is.

As part of Kraken Rum's Screamfest VII: Shock Exchange, the price of a drink will depend on your heart rate. Which is believed to be first time anything like this has been attempted in the West Midlands.

A Kraken spokesman said: "The VR experience is a virtual version of Kraken’s Screamfest VII: Shock Exchange, where players will don heart rate monitors and be sent through an immersive horror gauntlet

"Players who maintain a low heart rate will have their bravery compensated with cheaper drinks, while those who let fear take over will be charged incrementally more

"Those wishing to play at home can stream the VR experience online"

The spokesman added: "Guests will don heart rate monitors while they descend into a heart of darkness and find themselves in a twisted testing ground - an arena of terror designed to discover if they are brave enough to receive The Beast’s benevolence by way of lower priced cocktails.

"The VR experience has been designed by The Kraken Rum in consolation with The Recreational Fear Lab: a research unit dedicated to the scientific investigation of fear. Dark, suspenseful and heart-thumping-out-of-the-chest frightening, the interactive challenge will be made available for Birmingham locals for one night."

Visit @krakenrumuk for further information.