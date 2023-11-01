Live mice dumped in third McDonald's branch - bosses 'dismayed' at alleged reasoning

Clips circulating on social media show a number of rodents reportedly being dumped in the branch in Small Heath on Tuesday night, following similar incidents in Star City and Perry Barr.

The fast food giant is said to be targeted to be because of claims online that it is funding Israel. In response, bosses have expressed their dismay and say McDonald's does not fund or support any governments.

All three incidents were filmed and posted onto social media apps. Each video shows restaurants with people inside them, and then plastic containers full of mice being hurled into the stores.

Footage circulating social media of people throwing mice into McDonald's restaurants.

The first incident reportedly took place at the Star City McDonald's store, and now the two newer incidents have reportedly taken place in Perry Barr and Small Heath branches.

The Small Heath video shows a male throwing the container of mice towards staff and the counter, whilst shouting 'free Palestine', along with other people shouting abuse at the same time.

A spokesperson from McDonald's has said in a statement: "We are dismayed by the disinformation and inaccurate reports regarding our position in response to the conflict in the Middle East.

"McDonald’s Corporation is not funding or supporting any governments involved in this conflict, and any actions from our local Developmental Licensee business partners were made independently without McDonald’s consent or approval.

"Our hearts are with all of the communities and families impacted by this crisis. We abhor violence of any kind and firmly stand against hate speech, and we will always proudly open our doors to everyone.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our people in the region, while supporting the communities where we operate."

The spokesperson also confirmed that each branch of the restaurant that has been involved in the incidents has been forced to close for a full clean and a visit from pest control partners, and that staff are working with the police to ensure safety and of their staff and customers.