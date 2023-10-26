Delays on M6 after two separate incidents including fish spilled on carriageway

The pallet load of fish has led to delays of around 45 minutes on the busy stretch of road

Two separate incidents reportedly brought a stretch of the motorway to a standstill, leading to delays of at least 40 minutes.

The first incident took place at around 7.50am and saw diesel cover the road near Junction 7.

The northbound entry slip road was closed as a result of the spillage while clear-up works took place.

National Highways initially reported at least 40 minutes of delays, advising commuters to allow extra time for their journey.

A national highways spokesperson said: " Due to a diesel spillage, the northbound entry slip is closed on the M6 J7 (Walsall). Clear-up works are in progress.

"There are delays of at least 40 minutes in the area, so please allow extra journey time this morning."

The second incident, which took place between Junction 6 and Junction 5 of the M6 Southbound, saw a pallet load of fish scattered across the highway.

The Central Motorway Policing Group (CMPG) closed lane 1 of the southbound road, with delays reported of at least 45 minutes on approach.

National Highways announced the issue, they said: "Lane 1 is closed on the M6 Southbound between J6 (A38M) and J5 (Birmingham) due to a shed load of fish.

"CMPG remain on scene. There are delays of at least 45 minutes on approach, so please allow extra journey time this morning."

The incident involving the pallet of fish was announced to be clear at 9.55am with all lanes reopen for use, officials have warned of minor residual delays while traffic clears.