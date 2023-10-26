Walsall Road, Perry Barr, where the incident was reported to have taken place

Five West Midlands Fire Service crews raced to the scene of an early morning house blaze on Walsall Road, Perry Barr, Birmingham, at around 1.55am.

The blaze, which engulfed a first-floor bedroom of a two-storey detached house, saw four fire engines, two 4x4 brigade response vehicles and 22 firefighters from Aston, Perry Barr, Handsworth and Landywood fire stations attend.

One woman was given a precautionary check for smoke inhalation at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

A West Midlands Fire spokesperson said: "From the scene examination conducted by our Fire Investigation Team, it has been concluded that this fire was of a suspicious nature.

"A wider investigation with West Midlands Police continues."

"This was a fire in the first-floor bedroom of a two-storey detached house. Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels to extinguish the fire.

