Blaze that engulfed bedroom at Birmingham house treated as 'suspicious'

By Daniel WaltonBirminghamPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A house fire in the small hours of Thursday morning is being treated as of a suspicious nature.

Walsall Road, Perry Barr, where the incident was reported to have taken place
Walsall Road, Perry Barr, where the incident was reported to have taken place

Five West Midlands Fire Service crews raced to the scene of an early morning house blaze on Walsall Road, Perry Barr, Birmingham, at around 1.55am.

The blaze, which engulfed a first-floor bedroom of a two-storey detached house, saw four fire engines, two 4x4 brigade response vehicles and 22 firefighters from Aston, Perry Barr, Handsworth and Landywood fire stations attend.

One woman was given a precautionary check for smoke inhalation at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

A West Midlands Fire spokesperson said: "From the scene examination conducted by our Fire Investigation Team, it has been concluded that this fire was of a suspicious nature.

"A wider investigation with West Midlands Police continues."

Earlier the fire service said: "Shortly after 1.55am on Thursday, we responded to Walsall Road in the Perry Barr area of Birmingham.

"Four fire engines and two 4x4 brigade response vehicles attended the scene, crewed by 22 firefighters from Aston, Perry Barr, Handsworth and Ladywood stations. The first arrived within four minutes of being mobilised.

"This was a fire in the first-floor bedroom of a two-storey detached house. Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"One woman was given a precautionary check for smoke inhalation at the scene. There were no other injuries. Crews damped down and we left the scene at 8.42am.

The fire has since been doused, with the fire service saying they have now left the incident.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News