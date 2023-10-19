Widow pays tribute to 'darling' husband who died after his car hit a tree

Madasur Mir died after his BMW hit a tree on Sunday.

Madasur Mir, aged 29 and from Erdington, died after his BMW hit a tree on Tyburn Road, Birmingham, on Sunday.

In a statement released by police, Madasur’s widow said: "My darling husband, when will I ever see you again? My heart aches.

"You were the best husband, son, son-in-law, brother, uncle and grandson.

"Until we meet again."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Our thoughts remain with Madasur’s loved ones at this sad time."

They went on to say: "A passenger in the car at the time, a man in his 30s, was also seriously injured and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

"Our Serious Collision Investigation Unit is still appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, and has any information or dashcam footage, to get in touch via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting log 2080 of October 15.