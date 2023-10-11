Snake 'lucky to be alive' after being abandoned in M&S bag near Aston Villa ground

The snake was dumped in a food bag at a bus stop near Aston Villa Football Club’s stadium. Photo: RSPCA.

The non-venomous snake was abandoned at a bus stop on the Witton Road in Birmingham at around 8pm on Tuesday, September 26, where it was found by a member of the public.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Ash Moore, who is investigating for the animal welfare charity, said: "This snake was very lucky to be found and rescued in time. The bag could have easily been ignored or thrown away.

"No matter what the reason, abandoning an animal alone and in a situation like this is never okay. There is no guarantee that an abandoned animal will be found or not become hurt or lost.

"We're pleading with people not to abandon animals and encourage anyone who is struggling to seek help. We’ve recently launched a dedicated cost of living hub to help outline and signpost the help out there for owners.

“If anyone has any information regarding the snake we would ask them to contact me on the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

This is not the first incident in which a snake was in need of being rescued in the West Midlands. Just last month, police were called to a street in West Bromwich after receiving reports of a 12-foot yellow python slithering down the road.

Ash added: "Unfortunately, this sort of thing isn’t unusual. Last year (2022), the RSPCA received 1,031 reports involving snakes in need of help, many of which had been abandoned by their owners.

"Snakes often end up in our care when owners realise the commitment that is involved in meeting their needs and keeping them healthy. This is why we’re always saying that people should do their research before taking on a pet."

Snakes are not able to produce their own body heat so they rely on their environment to maintain their body temperature. If snakes become too cold they may be unable to feed or move normally, and their immune system will not work properly to fight disease, meaning the animal can become very ill.

The RSPCA urges prospective owners of reptiles to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, using expert sources, and only consider keeping one if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs.