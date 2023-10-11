Man charged following disorder at city shop

The incident took place on Stratford Road in Birmingham. Photo: Google Street Map

Rafee Rehmi appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday following the incident on September 26 on Stratford Road in Birmingham.

The 25-year-old was charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon and has been remanded in custody.

West Midlands Police have said that they are continuing their investigations in a separate incident at another store on the same road on October 3, where shots were fired.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A man has appeared before court following a disorder at a shop in Birmingham last month.

"We launched an investigation after a shop worker was threatened with a hammer on Stratford Road, Birmingham on September 26.

"Rafee Rehmi, aged 25, has been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

"He appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on October 10 and was remanded in custody.

"Our investigations continue into a separate incident at a different store that happened on October 3 where shots were fired at a shop on Stratford Road.

"We are still appealing for information and anyone who has CCTV, ring doorbell or dashcam footage that could help the investigation is urged to upload their footage through our online portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23C13-PO1