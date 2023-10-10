The Night Time Industries Association, which represents tens of thousands of businesses across the country, described the new ambassadors as being key to improving the hospitality economy.
Night Time Economy Ambassadors have been appointed for 30 cities across the UK with the task of ensuring they stay lively and safe after dark - but Wolverhampton has missed out.
The Night Time Industries Association, which represents tens of thousands of businesses across the country, described the new ambassadors as being key to improving the hospitality economy.