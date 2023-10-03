Plans for phase two of the £52m Queensgate Square development in Birmingham have been approved. Photo: Birmingham City Council

Developers The Riverlow Group will build two new apartment blocks next to – and at the rear of – Queensgate House off Suffolk Street Queensway. Queensgate House, a derelict office block which was first built in the 1950s, will also be converted into 67 ‘boutique’ build-to-rent apartments.

The new developments all form part of what will be known as Queensgate Square, a £52m housing scheme that will be set around a communal garden and square in a prominent area of Birmingham’s city centre.

Max Reisner, spokesman for The Riverlow Group, said: “Despite all the recent economic turbulence, the investors we speak with regularly, wherever they are in the world, all know that Birmingham remains rich with investment opportunities.

“Aspirational apartments are always in high demand, especially for rent. We know we get it right because we know we’d love to live in our developments.

"That level of comfort is important when your neighbour is the Bond Street of Birmingham i.e The Mailbox.”

The new development will see a 15-storey apartment block built on what’s currently a derelict car park next to Queensgate House, while a smaller seven-storey block will be built at the rear.

The housing breakdown will consist of 56 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom and 13 three-bedroom apartments. Just seven of the 125 homes (5.6%) are to be classed as affordable.

The approval will sit next to a huge 540-bed student accommodation tower next to the Christadelphian Hall building, opposite The Alexandra theatre.