Police re-issue appeal to find 14-year-old girl missing from Birmingham

Aliyah is described as being 5ft 2ins tall and is of slim build.
West Midlands Police has said officers are concerned for her welfare.
People who see her or have information on her whereabouts have been urged to call 999 quoting PID: 384822.
