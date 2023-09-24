Police re-issue appeal to find 14-year-old girl missing from Birmingham

By Isabelle Parkin

Police have re-issued an appeal to the public for help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing from Birmingham amid concerns for her welfare.

West Midlands Police has issued an image of Aliyah to help in the appeal
Aliyah is described as being 5ft 2ins tall and is of slim build.

West Midlands Police has said officers are concerned for her welfare.

People who see her or have information on her whereabouts have been urged to call 999 quoting PID: 384822.

