Metro Bank Wolverhampton donates 180 boxes of treats to Birmingham Dogs Home

Wolverhampton Metro Bank has donated 180 boxes of treats to Birmingham Dogs Home. Photo: Metro Bank.

First in the queue to enjoy the organic treats was Murray – a big friendly stray who has yet to find his forever home.

Murray has been at Birmingham Dogs Home for a while now as he undergoes extra training and would suit a home with no other dogs.

He loved the treats and had lots to share, with a playful statement made on behalf of Murray saying: "I am a very friendly boy, I am very clever and I already know how to sit, give paw and lie down.

"The treats were delicious and I hope to earn more as I am currently being walked on a head halter as I can be extremely strong, but my carers have been working on this."

Birmingham Dogs Home has been at the forefront of animal welfare for the Midlands for over 130 years and is one of the region's oldest and best loved animal welfare charities.

The charity operates two centres in Birmingham and Wolverhampton. Birmingham can house 150 dogs, Wolverhampton 100 in comfortable kennel blocks with adjacent facilities, such as its own vets' clinic, puppy unit and isolation block.

Wolverhampton Metro Bank local director, Lee Currier, said: "It was lovely to meet Murray and to know that the treats will be appreciated by all the dogs waiting to be rehomed.