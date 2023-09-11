Investigation into drive-by shooting involving men in balaclavas on e-scooters

Quinton Road, where the incident is said to have taken place

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We are investigating after reports of a drive-by shooting in Quinton on 10 September. We were called just before 5.45pm after shots were fired on Quinton Road West.

"It is understood three men in balaclavas on scrambler-style e-scooters shot at a moving vehicle which officers believe was a white saloon car. No one was injured."