Investigation into drive-by shooting involving men in balaclavas on e-scooters

An investigation has been launched after shots were fired involving three men in balaclavas, scrambler e-scooters and a white saloon car.

Quinton Road, where the incident is said to have taken place

Police were called just before 5.45pm after shots were fired on Quinton Road West on Sunday.

It is understood three men in balaclavas on scrambler-style e-scooters shot at a moving vehicle which officers believe was a a white saloon car.

Luckily no-one was injured in the attack.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We are investigating after reports of a drive-by shooting in Quinton on 10 September. We were called just before 5.45pm after shots were fired on Quinton Road West.

"It is understood three men in balaclavas on scrambler-style e-scooters shot at a moving vehicle which officers believe was a white saloon car. No one was injured."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or alternatively by calling 101 quoting 20/791074/23.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

