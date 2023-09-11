Home secretary calls for Bully ban after distressing footage shows dog attack on 11-year-old girl

Footage shared from the horrific attack that left three people injured including a young girl

The horrific attack, which was caught on camera, left an 11-year-old girl and two others injured on Saturday, September 9.

The 11-year-old girl ran past the dog as it was being walked by its owner in Bordesley Green when she was bitten.

Two men intervened but were also bitten and left with injuries to their shoulders and arms. The dog was initially taken to a local vet to be checked over following the attack, before being taken into secure kennels during the investigation.

In a post on Twitter, dog attack watchdog group, Bully Watch, released distressing footage of the attack, showing the moment the dog launched its attack on the 11-year-old.

WARNING DISTRESSING VIDEO - out of control bully breed attacking multiple people in Birmingham today. pic.twitter.com/Gm1wRApetH — Bully Watch (@BullyWatchUK) September 9, 2023

Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has been leading the push to make the breed the latest addition to the UK banned dog list, which is drawn up by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Ms Braveman said: "This is appealing. The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children.

"We can't go on like this. I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them."

However, dog owners have rejected the calls to ban the breed, saying that the animals are only as dangerous as the owners allow them to be.

Hugh Michaels, a retired dog behaviourist from Coseley, said: "There's absolutely no need to ban an entire breed. These dogs are only what you make of them.

"There is no argument that the dog can be more deadly than most breeds, these are dogs with extremely powerful jaws. But they aren't inherently vicious."

The dog trainer argues that stronger laws should be in place to limit ownership to those who have the capability to properly care for them.

Mr Michaels continued: "I think more needs to be done to make sure that these breeds aren't being owned by just anyone. I think there needs to be more stringent background checks and visits prior to handing these dogs over.

"I'm a strong believer that there isn't such a thing as a dangerous dog, there are only dangerous owners."

Dog charity, Dogs Trust, has also spoken about about the calls to ban the breed, saying that they want new laws to focus on individual actions and owners.

A Dogs Trust spokesperson said: "Dogs Trust wants to see the current dog control laws replaced with one consolidated law that allows for early intervention with a focus on the prevention of dog bite incidents and includes measures that deter and punish owners of dogs whose behaviour is dangerous.

"We will continue to look for reform in existing dog control laws until we are satisfied that any new measures are preventative, breed-neutral and effective, and ultimately protect both dogs and people alike."