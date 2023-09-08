Do you recognise this man? Appeal after 'serious assault' in city nightclub

By Isabelle ParkinBirminghamPublished:

Police have launched an appeal to the public to help in finding a man they want to speak to after a "serious assault" at a Birmingham nightclub.

West Midlands Police has issued an image of the man to help in the appeal
West Midlands Police has issued an image of the man to help in the appeal

The incident is said to have taken place in a nightclub on Lower Trinity Street at around 1.45am on July 2.

West Midlands Police has released an image of a man who they want to speak to in connection to the assault.

Those who recognise him or have any information have been asked to contact the force via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101 quoting 20/582409/23.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News