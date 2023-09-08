Do you recognise this man? Appeal after 'serious assault' in city nightclub

The incident is said to have taken place in a nightclub on Lower Trinity Street at around 1.45am on July 2.
West Midlands Police has released an image of a man who they want to speak to in connection to the assault.
Those who recognise him or have any information have been asked to contact the force via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101 quoting 20/582409/23.
#APPEAL | Do you know this man?— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) September 8, 2023
We want to speak to him in connection with a serious assault in a nightclub on Lower Trinity Street in #Birmingham at around 1.45am on 2 July.
If you recognise him or have any info then contact us via Live Chat or call 101 quote 20/582409/23. pic.twitter.com/jVY0KXU4w3