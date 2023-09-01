Fire at city centre coffee shop closes roads as crews tackle blaze

The fire broke out at Lima coffee shop in Martineau Place on Corporation Street

Firefighters from Aston, Highgate and Ladywood were called to reports of a fire at a ground-floor cafe in Martineau Place on Corporation Street in Birmingham at around 6.15am.

Around 19 firefighters were present at the scene at Lima Coffee Shop, where a fire had broken out in a refrigeration unit in the cafe's shop front.

Martineau Place and Corporation Street were closed off and the shop and nearby Staybridge Suite Hotel evacuated while the blaze was tackled by the crews.

One member of staff was checked at an NHS medical facility set up nearby for smoke inhalation, but no injuries were reported and everyone was accounted for.

The fire was confirmed as out by 7.28am and the roads around Martineau Place were also reopened.

West Midlands Fire Service have confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the fire had been opened.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly before 6.15am on Friday (1 September), we responded to a fire in a ground-floor cafe in Martineau Place, close to Corporation Street, Birmingham City Centre.

"Four fire engines from Highgate, Ladywood and Aston stations responded, crewed by 19 firefighters.

"This was a fire affecting a refrigeration unit in the cafe's shop front.

"As a result of the fire, a full evacuation of the nearby Staybridge Suite Hotel and an NHS medical facility took place as a precaution. Everyone was accounted for.

"One member of staff at the medical facility was checked for very mild smoke inhalation by paramedics.

"Martineau Place and Corporation Street were closed whilst we extinguished the fire, which was confirmed to be out at 7.28am. Both roads have now re-opened.