Shocking footage shows moment out-of-control dog brutally attacks 76-year-old woman and another dog

Police want to talk to this man in relation to a savage dog attack earlier this month

The video was released as part of a West Midlands Police appeal responding to an incident on Somerset Road in Handsworth at around 7.45pm on August 4.

The video shows the attacking dog, who is thought to be of a bull breed, as it lunges towards the elderly woman, brutally knocking her off her feet before savaging her dog.

The woman, who spent four days in hospital as a result of the attack was left with a leg and head injury after being knocked down.

Officers have again appealed for information relating to the man, who fled the scene on a bike after freeing the injured dog.

Inspector Leanne Chapman, from the force's Dangerous Dog Unit, said: "The video makes shocking viewing, and you can see the sheer force that the victim is hit with.

"We believe the dog involved may be a bull breed, and it’s really important that we hear from anyone who knows the man in the images so that we can take steps to protect the public from harm in the future."

Police reported that the victim is now recovering well, but has been left needing the aid of a walking frame.

The 76-year-old's dog, a labradoodle, suffered serious puncture wounds to its neck, and has been left weary of other animals, but is thankfully recovering from the incident.

Inspector Chapman continued: "Thankfully, the victim is now recovering, although she is walking with the aid of a frame.

"Her dog suffered puncture wounds to her neck, and is now wary of other dogs, but is recovering well."