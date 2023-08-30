Search for more than 200 in recruitment drive for Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market

The market attracts thousands of visitors each year

The organisers of the outdoor attraction, Frankfurt Christmas Market Ltd, are searching for more than 200 people to work their stalls in time for when the event makes its return to the city in November.

A range of job roles are on offer that are both customer-facing and behind the scenes, ranging from bar staff to catering assistants as well as salespeople on gift stalls, kitchen assistants and porters.

There is both part-time and full-time positions available, with applicants to work alongside the German stallholders and their team of staff.

Applications for all vacancies have now opened on the Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market website, with hourly rates starting at £11 per hour.

Birmingham City Council has said interviews will start in the week commencing September 11 and will continue in the run up to market opening its doors to customers.