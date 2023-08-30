The Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust has published a report into the sudden child deaths at Birmingham Children's Hospital

The investigation by West Midlands Police relates to the death of an infant at Birmingham Children's Hospital in May 2022, with a member of staff being suspended from work and then arrested at home.

The female member of staff was arrested on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life and later released under investigation.

The death is one of three sudden child deaths reported by the NHS as part of an investigation carried out by clinicians from the Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, with the findings shared with the police.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said its investigation into the alleged poisoning continued.

"A 28-year-old woman remains under investigation in connection with the death of an infant," the force said.

"The child sadly passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at hospital.

"The woman was arrested at a property in the West Midlands area on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life."

The Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust has stressed that there have been no further arrests since the original one in May 2022 and said the police were only investigating one death.

Dr Fiona Reynolds, Chief Medical Officer at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “In May 2022, a child on the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Birmingham Children’s Hospital deteriorated suddenly and unexpectedly.

"Due to the circumstances of the deterioration, the Trust acted straight away.

"A member of staff was suspended from work and subsequently arrested at home. This was widely reported at the time.

“Sadly, the child later died and our thoughts remain with the family.

“The Trust immediately followed the standard safeguarding protocol for the sudden unexpected death of a child and West Midlands Police were notified the same day.

"An extensive clinical review of deaths and sudden deteriorations in children on the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit has been undertaken by clinicians at the Trust.

"Their findings have in turn been reviewed by independent experts and shared with the police.

“We have communicated with all families where the care of their child has been reviewed and have responded openly to all requests from West Midlands Police and the Coroner on this matter.