Disqualified driver led police on dangerous 90mph pursuit with two young children in the car

Adam Clark was driving a stolen vehicle with false plates during the 90mph police chase.

Adam Clark, aged 37, from Dornie Drive in Birmingham, was driving a stolen vehicle with false plates out of Alvechurch village when he failed to stop for police on May 26.

A police pursuit began with Clark, a disqualified driver with no insurance, reaching speeds of 90mph in a 40mph zone, overtaking on solid white lines towards oncoming traffic and driving the wrong way around roundabouts.

He failed to stop. However, a stinger had already been set up and three of the car’s tyres were stung.

Clark eventually fled from the vehicle into a cul-de-sac where he was arrested.

After the vehicle had stopped it was identified he had three passengers in the vehicle with him, two of whom were young children.

The vehicle he was in had been stolen from Merry Hill earlier that month and was displaying false plates.

In a police interview, Clark denied being in the vehicle and denied having any connection to the other occupants but did agree that the driving was terrible.

However, at his trial at Redditch Magistrates Court on July 18, he pleaded guilty to all charges of dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen, using a vehicle without motor insurance, and driving while disqualified.

Sentencing was referred to Worcester Crown Court due to the seriousness of the offences.

He was sentenced on August 18 to 12 months in prison for dangerous driving, one month concurrent for failing to provide a specimen, four months in prison consecutively for driving while disqualified (a total of 16 months) plus his driving licence was endorsed for driving a motor vehicle without insurance.