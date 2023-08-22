New survey asking people about the experiences with the police

Simon Foster said the survey was a way of helping people to talk about their experiences with the police

Simon Foster has launched a survey as part of his Fairness and Belonging Strategy, to ensure West Midlands Police is as inclusive, diverse and fair as possible.

Mr Foster said he wanted to gain an understanding of how people feel they are treated by the police.

The consultation will also help us find out how much people feel West Midlands Police is representative of the communities it serves.

He said: “It is vital that we understand the experience different groups of people in the West Midlands have with the police.

“We are conducting this survey to gain an understanding of police interaction in the West Midlands region.

“This survey is aligned with the objectives of the Fairness and Belonging programme.

"It seeks to understand experience and perception of the police, among different groups of people in the West Midlands region, especially people who might have experienced discrimination.

“The survey will also help to identify areas for action and improvement.

"By participating in this survey, you will be contributing to my vision of creating a diverse, equal, fair and inclusive police force that serves the interests and needs of all the people and communities of the West Midlands.”

The Fairness and Belonging work was launched in July 2020 by the then West Midlands PCC and Chief Constable.

It is a programme of work to ensure that West Midlands Police is as inclusive, diverse and as fair an organisation as possible and aims to advance fairness, diversity and equality and build trust and confidence between all people and communities and West Midlands Police.

The survey will take about 10 minutes to complete and answers will be anonymous and confidential.

To take part in the survey, go to westmidlands-pcc.gov.uk/fairness-and-belonging-consultation.