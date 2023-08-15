Weather set to turn unpredictable at end of week

Thunderstorms are predicted by the end of the week

A year ago, the region saw weeks of hot and sunny weather, with temperatures reaching as high as 40°C (104°F) amid a heatwave.

The weather has seen a change during the summer, with just as many wet days as sunny ones and periods of cooler weather, as well as thunderstorms and heavy rain, and the next week will prove to be no different.

In the Black Country, Wednesday and Thursday will see sunny spells with light winds and clouds, with an average high temperature of 23°C (73.4°F) and an average low of 13°C (55.4°F) throughout each day.

However, the weather is set to turn darker and wetter on Friday as thundery showers are predicted between 5pm and 8pm, although temperatures will stay at an average high of 22°C (71.6°F).

As the weekend arrives, the Black Country will see cloudy and overcast weather with intermittent spells of sun, and an average high temperature of 23°C (73.4°F).

The picture for the next few days in Staffordshire will be the same as the Black Country, with a mixture of sunny days ending with a spell of thundery rain, before two days of cloud and sunny spells.

Wednesday and Thursday will both see sunny spells with light winds and clouds, with an average high temperature of 23°C (73.4°F) and an average low of 13°C (55.4°F).

On Friday, there will be the possibility of thunderbolt and lightning as thundery showers are predicted between 5pm and 8pm and rain throughout the evening, although temperatures will stay at an average high of 22°C (71.6°F).

Across Wyre Forest, it will be two days of sun and cloud, before a longer spell of thunder and lightning is predicted for the end of the week.

Temperatures will reach as high in the region on Thursday as 24°C (75.2°F), but the first spell of thunder and lightning is expected on Friday at 1pm for two hours, before an extended spell from 4pm to 9pm.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "From mid-week, a weak ridge of high pressure will build from the west, providing more settled conditions than of late and allowing temperatures to rise into the low to mid 20s Celsius for many and potentially up to 26 or 27C in isolated spots in the southeast."

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris, said: “A general warming trend is expected through much of this week, as the weather settles down for a time.

"Most places will be dry with sunshine, although some early mist and low cloud could mean a slow start for some areas.

“We are likely to see the warmest weather on Friday and Saturday, with low to mid 20s widely and a peak of 29C most probable in the southeast; at this stage the odd 30 Celsius here on Friday cannot be ruled out.