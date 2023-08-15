Police seize imitation gun and arrest teenager after car crashes into Birmingham chicken shop

By Isabelle ParkinBirminghamPublished:

Police have seized an imitation gun and arrested a teenager after a car crashed into the front of a Birmingham chicken shop.

West Midlands Police have arrested a teenager in connection to the incident
West Midlands Police have arrested a teenager in connection to the incident

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to the scene of the collision on Stratford Road, Birmingham, at around 12.30pm on Monday.

As police approached the car, the driver reportedly reached for the glovebox, before being detained.

Officers searched the glovebox and discovered an imitation firearm.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm, aggravated vehicle taking, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of class B and C drugs and driving offences including drink driving.

He has since been released on police bail whilst investigations continue.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News