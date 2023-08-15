Police seize imitation gun and arrest teenager after car crashes into Birmingham chicken shop

West Midlands Police have arrested a teenager in connection to the incident

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to the scene of the collision on Stratford Road, Birmingham, at around 12.30pm on Monday.

As police approached the car, the driver reportedly reached for the glovebox, before being detained.

Officers searched the glovebox and discovered an imitation firearm.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm, aggravated vehicle taking, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of class B and C drugs and driving offences including drink driving.