Desperate call for alleyway to be cleared amid claims of 'giant rats'

Kulvinder Raindi says the mountain of rubbish off Nineveh Road in Handsworth is just getting bigger. Photo: Ashley Preece

The huge mountain of rubbish, including around a dozen fridge-freezers, suitcases, battered old sofas and a rotting moped, has, according to locals, remained untouched for the last 10 years.

The grot spot is an alleyway between Bacchus Road and Nineveh Road in Handsworth. Local landlord Kulvinder Raindi has now called on the council to do their bit and fine those responsible.

Mr Raindi said: “We’ve asked many times for this to be cleared up but it isn’t because this is private land. I can’t access the land registry database because I’m just a private person, but the council can.

“This has been here for so many years and all the council has to do is remove it and bill the owner.

"They should have CCTV here to find out who’s actually dumping this.

“This is a major issue that’s been building up for the last nine or 10 years. The council has never done a thing about it. We even sent them photos a few years back and nothing is being done and I’m really annoyed about it.

“The problem is we’ve got vermin here. I house tenants next to it and they complain about rats.

"Just look at the state of it, it’s a breeding ground for rats and vermin.

“It needs clearing because, until that happens, nobody’s going to be bothered about it remaining clear.

"The alleyway bends right around the houses for access but you can’t get through.”

Mr Raindi, who runs his own clothing business in nearby Smethwick, said: “There’s just mountains of rubbish and waste.

"If I knew who was doing it, I’d send them a letter but it’s better if it comes from the council.

"We can’t see who’s dumping it – just look at the amount of fridges, they’ve been there ages. You can see the issue.

"We want it cleared once and for all because, once it’s cleared out… rubbish attracts more rubbish. The council does have a duty because we’ll have even more rats and all sorts.

“You can give residents packets of rat poison but that’s not going to stop them. This has been like this for years and nobody’s doing a damn thing about it. It’s a huge health and safety hazard.”

Responding to concerns highlighted in Handsworth, Birmingham City Council’s environmental chief, councillor Majid Mahmood, said: “Private alleyways are the responsibility of the owners and residents to keep tidy.

"Fly-tipping harms where we all have to live and work and is carried out by environmental criminals that have no regard for our neighbourhoods or their well-being.

“We have plenty of lawful options for people to responsibly dispose of waste or unwanted items.

"There are Household Recycling Centres around the city and for those who struggle to get to them we have our popular free-to-use Mobile Household Recycling Centres.

“We will always prosecute fly-tippers when we can but we need reports and evidence and the most effective way to do this is to contact our Waste Enforcement Team directly.

"Anyone with any information on any dumped waste in Birmingham should give details via www.birmingham.gov.uk/flytipping.