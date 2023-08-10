Ozzy providing popular as station numbers increase

The new centrepiece of Birmingham New Street Station has been a popular attraction

More than 900,000 people have been recorded as entering Birmingham New Street station in the first week since Ozzy the Bull was officially unveiled on July 26 in a ceremony attended by Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne's sister Jean.

The bull is named after Birmingham music legend Ozzy Osbourne and has found his new home at the station after a collaboration between Network Rail and the West Midlands Combined Authority.

In the first week, 915,145 people were recorded in the station following Ozzy's arrival, compared to the same period the week before of 602,512, an increase of 52 per cent.

Steven Ireland, Network Rail Central route head of customer service, said:“We knew people loved the bull, but I don't think the station team quite expected just how much.

People are enthralled by his movements and it's been amazing to see young and old coming to visit and taking selfies with our big beast right at the heart of Britain's railway network.

"These latest figures show just how loved Ozzy is, and that it's a great driver to get people onto the railway and into the city centre to see the great things it has on offer.”

The Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street has been one of the visitors to the station to see Ozzy and said it was great for the city and the region.

He said: "More than 900,000 people have had a mechanical welcome from Ozzy since he moved back home.

"That’s a 5️2 per cent increase in arrivals at New Street.

"Ozzy is bringing visitors into Brum and is helping to support shops, restaurants and so much more."