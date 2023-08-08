Region keeps buses running at same rate despite national drop in services

National Express bus services have remained around the same number as a decade ago

The West Midlands has been the hardest-hit region for lost bus routes since 2011, with more than two-thirds cut, but services within the operational area of National Express West Midlands appear to have stayed around the same.

The number of local bus routes in England has halved since 2011, according to the research by the Labour Party, which found there were 8,781 routes in operation during the year to the end of March, compared with 17,394 in 2010/11.

The figures, published in annual reports by traffic commissioners, show more than 2,000 routes have been cut since 2021/22 alone.

However, National Express West Midlands have said that the figures are inclusive of the West Midlands in the broadest sense, whereas the operational area of the service has largely retained its network.

Louise Haigh, Labour's shadow transport secretary, said: "The staggering decline in local bus services under this Government is nothing short of vandalism against our communities.

"Millions of people rely on these essential services, but they are being left without a voice as routes are cut back year after year.

"Labour's plans will put passengers first by allowing communities to take back control over their bus services."

Labour has pledged to give all local transport authorities more powers to choose routes and reduce fares.

These powers are currently only available to metro mayors.

Labour also wants to lift the ban on publicly-owned bus companies being created.

In May, the Department for Transport announced it will provide £300 million of funding towards the protection of bus services until 2025.

Graham Vidler, chief executive of the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT), a trade association representing the bus and coach sector, said: "Bus remains the nation's most popular type of public transport and passenger numbers are increasing year-on-year by over 10 per cent.

"But bus operators are facing challenging economic conditions with industry costs up by 17 per cent over the last year, according to CPT research.

"Against this backdrop, we have been clear the 21-month bus funding settlement from Government is not sufficient to save every service.

"Operators and local authorities continue to work closely together to run buses where people want to go and to minimise the impact of any service changes."

Alice Ridley, of pressure group Campaign for Better Transport, said: "Buses keep people and communities connected and are crucial to the economy.

"To prevent further cuts and grow the network back to the level needed, the Government must change the way buses are funded and replace the multiple and competitive funding sources with a single, long-term funding pot."