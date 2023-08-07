New York style bar Manahatta extends bottomless brunch to two hours

Manhatta in Birmingham

For £35.95, the Bottomless Brunch experience provides prosecco, cocktails, beer, and new vodka-infused Grey Goose Essences for two hours, delivering an extra half-hour to enjoy lively music amongst their signature until 3pm.

Marketing Manager Zak Cupitt from Manahatta said, “We understand that time is of the essence, so we’re gifting our guests more time by extending our Bottomless Brunch and Party by 30 minutes so guests will now have 2 hours to enjoy themselves with friends. Our Bottomless experiences bring all of the glamour, the fun and the excitement straight from New York. Expect to be up, out of your seat, dancing under our disco ball, singing along to all the best music.”

With a revamped menu, Bottomless Brunch guests can now choose anything from the ‘Brunch & Lunch’ section of the main menu, including the much-loved classic Smashed Avocado and Poached Eggs, a truly American-style Cheesy On The Eyes grilled cheese sandwich, Lemon and Mascarpone Stack, You Had Me At Halloumi Bagel, and more. For just £5, diners can upgrade to choose any dish from the ‘Mains’ section of the menu.

For those looking to start a little later, Bottomless Party begins from 3pm. Similar to Bottomless Brunch, but guests can start as late as 8pm. Anything from the ‘Mains’ section of the menu can be enjoyed alongside 2 hours of bottomless drinks. For £39.95, options include the Manahatta Chicken coated in a spicy crisp with BBQ sauce, or for something unique and refreshing, the Karaage Chicken Ramen served brothless.

Both menus feature vegetarian and vegan options, from Chick’n less Caesar Salad to a Central Park Plant Burger, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Guests can also go gluten-free with a selection of dishes, so no one has to miss out.

The improved drinks menu features bottomless classics including Prosecco and Aperol Spritz and exclusive cocktails such as Summer Punch.