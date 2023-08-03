Heartbroken family of 22-year-old cyclist killed in Birmingham say "we need justice"

Liam Jones was hit by a car whilst riding his electric bike in Birmingham.

Liam Jones tragically died after being struck by a car near the junction of Moat Lane and Vera Road in Sheldon.

He was riding an electric bike at the time and was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

The incident happened at around 11.55pm on Tuesday (August 1) and police believe the vehicle involved to have been a Seat Leon.

A 17-year-old boy and two men – aged 19 and 20 – were arrested yesterday morning.

Police have now been granted extra time by magistrates to further question them.

In a tribute to Liam, his family said: “Liam was a loving, caring son, brother and uncle. He would do anything for anybody – he lived life to the fullest.

"He touched many hearts, gained many friends and he will be truly missed by family. We love you all the world – taken too soon.

"We need justice. We are truly heartbroken. Keep doing what you loved – bike it up there.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We understand the concern this incident has caused within the community and have stepped up reassurance patrols in the area.

"We remain keen to hear from anyone who can assist our investigation and in particular anybody who was travelling through and has dash cam footage.