Great opportunity as rare supermoons set to hit region this month - the first tonight

The blue moon is a rare phenomenon only seen every few years. Photo: E S D Kosinski

August will see not one, but two full moons, as two supermoons will appear in full view of the region, meaning that the moon will be larger and brighter than usual as it reaches its closest distance to Earth during its orbit.

One of the moons will be a rare super blue moon, which is the name given to a second full moon in a month and are the same colour as any other moon, with two rare exceptions.

During a lunar eclipse, the moon can turn red, whilst dust particles in the atmosphere (from something like a volcanic eruption) can make it appear blue.

The first supermoon will rise tonight, so here are all the details for what they are and where to go to get the best view of them.

What is a supermoon?

A supermoon is much brighter and larger than the moon on any other night. They're not unusual, and form a regular part of the moon's orbit of Earth and appear up to 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than when it is at its furthest point.

July had its own supermoon called the Super Buck Moon and August will have two supermoons, one of which is the Super Sturgeon Moon, while the other is a Super Blue Moon

They also cast around 30 per cent more light on the planet than when the moon is at its dimmest, and are 15 per cent brighter than a regular full moon, as more of the sun's rays that reflect off its surface reach Earth because it's that much closer.

A blue moon is caught over Caer Caradoc in late 2020

Occasionally a full moon coincides with a supermoon, when it is at its closest point to us, resulting in an event more spectacular sight.

However, it really is rare. The nearest explain of this happening was in November 2016, which was the closest alignment of a full moon and supermoon since January 1948.

It won't be beaten until November 2034, with the closest full moon and supermoon alignment of the 21st century is expected in December 2052.

How often does a blue moon occur?

Whereas a full moon occurs in each lunar 29.5-day cycle, a supermoon is not as common, with only three or four examples a year.

In 2018 we got two blue moons just two months apart and the next blue moons are set to happen in May 2026 and December 2028.

The next time two blue moons will occur in one year will be in 2037.

When can I see the supermoons?

You can catch a glimpse of the first August supermoon on the evening of Tuesday, August 1, peaking at 7.31pm, while the blue supermoon will happen on Wednesday, August 30, and is set to peak at 2.5am.

Where in the region is best to see the supermoons?

As a huge glowing orb in the sky, the moons will be pretty difficult to miss.

So long as there is minimal cloud and not too much obstruction by trees or buildings, you’ll be able to see both moons from anywhere in the UK.

While you'll get a great sight with just your eyes from your back garden, there are plenty of locations higher up that you can go to in order to see the moon tonight and the blue supermoon on August 30.

In the Black Country, there are a number of high points where you can go to with a telescope or binoculars, including Turners Hill in Rowley Regis, Barr Beacon in Walsall, Beacon Hill in Sedgley and Wychbury Hill in Hagley.

A supermoon or blue moon appears over the city lights of Birmingham in January 2018. Photo: Peter Lopeman/Alamy Live News

You will also be able to get a good look in the open spaces of Walsall Arboretum, Sandwell Valley Country Park in West Bromwich, Baggeridge Country Park in Sedgley, West Park in Wolverhampton and Victoria Park in Tipton.

In Shropshire you can head to The Wrekin or the Long Mynd, and a number of places in the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, including Stiperstones, Carding Mill Valley and Clee Hill.

What’s the blue moon’s spiritual meaning?

There isn’t any formal significance given to the blue moon in traditional religions, though many astrology buffs take a full moon to signify change, transformation and new beginnings.

If you’re the manifesting type, the blue moon is often considered an elevated version of this and a particularly magical time to set intentions and release negative energy.

When is the next supermoon?

If you miss it tonight, you've got a long wait to see it again.