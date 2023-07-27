'Distressed’ dog cruelly abandoned in industrial park in cramped cage

This heartbreaking photo shows the moment animal rescuers helped a distressed dog who had been cruelly abandoned in a cage, while wearing a suspected shock collar. Photo: RSPCA.

A heartbreaking photo shows the moment animal rescuers helped the poor dog, who had been cruelly abandoned in a cage in a Birmingham industrial park.

It comes as staggering statistics show an increase of 27 per cent in intentional cruelty against animals in the West Midlands - a rise which is far higher than the national average.

The animal welfare charity was contacted after a member of the public found the dog - a German shepherd - in Armoury Road on the morning of Saturday, July 8.

RSPCA inspector Kate Levesley, who is investigating the incident, said: “This poor dog was clearly very distressed - he had no food or water and just a thin blanket covering the cage he was dumped in.

“Heartbreakingly, the dog was also wearing what we believe to be a shock collar, a cruel device which causes pain and fear in animals.

“Thankfully the dog was physically okay and was collected by a dog warden, but it is sad that he was ever put in this situation in the first place. It is never acceptable to abandon an animal so cruelly like this.”

CCTV footage has been obtained by the RSPCA, however the charity is calling on members of the public to help in their enquiries.

Kate added: “It has been reported that a man driving a purple car abandoned the dog, however we don’t have further information at this time. If you recognise the dog or know who did this, please do report this to us in complete confidence so we can look into it further.”

To report information, get in touch with the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01110000.

Latest figures from the RSPCA show an alarming increase in intentional cruelty against animals including 684 reports in the West Midlands last year - an increase of 27 per cent compared to 2021, a rise far higher than the national average.

Overall, the number of reports made nationally to the charity’s cruelty line about intentional harm to animals - including beatings, mutilations such as ear cropping, poisonings and even killings - has increased by 14 per cent, with 12,582 reported last year compared to 11,012 reports in 2021.

The charity has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse and to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.