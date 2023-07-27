Arrests made and crime fought on day of police action in city

Officers show off some of the Illegal vapes which were seized in Erdington. Photo: West Midlands Police

Officers from West Midlands Police were kept busy across Birmingham, with more that 250 officers making arrests, seizing stolen goods and promoting knife and road safety, as well as a human trafficking organisation being closed down.

The day of action was part of Operation Advance, which the force said was a concerted effort to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

There were 20 arrests made for crimes including domestic abuse, burglary, theft and assault, as well as a range of other arrests and actions taken.

These included offender management teams visiting 25 addresses and arresting two people on recall to prison, illegal vapes being seized in Erdington and a knife arch being set up in the city centre, which also reported no robberies over 24 hours.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Our teams have had a hugely successful day so far.

"More than 250 officers in Birmingham have so far arrested 20 people for crimes including domestic abuse, burglary, theft and assault.

"Today's action included more than £7,000 of criminal property including cash and stolen goods have been seized.

"A human trafficking organisation was also closed down, with two arrested and a quantity of cannabis seized and offender Management teams have visited 25 addresses arresting two people on recall to prison.

"A knife arch in Birmingham City Centre and traffic operations promoting road safety and there have also been no reported robberies in the City Centre over the last 24 hours.

"Op Advance sees teams across the city taking part in a day of action to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.