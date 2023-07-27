Amazing time-lapse footage shows Ozzy the bull creation

Women chain makers of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games cheer as Ozzy "the raging" Bull is unveiled in his new home

The amazing footage shows builders, engineers and train staff as they painstakingly work to erect the metal bull prior to his grand unveiling on Wednesday morning.

The unveiling event, which was held for Ozzy to celebrate his return to his forever home at Birmingham New Street Station, was visited by Sharon Osbourne, wife of Birmingham legend and bull namesake, Ozzy Osbourne, as well as Wolverhampton Commonwealth Boxer, Delicious Orie.

The video, released by Birmingham New Street's Twitter account, shows engineers, builders and train staff moving at speed to get the metal bovine ready for his big day.

Laura Cooper, 23, from Birmingham, who attended the unveiling, said: "It's amazing, I can't believe they had done that, It's great to be able to watch it all come together.

"You can really see how much work went into putting Ozzy back together after he was transported. And what an ending to the video, being able to see the unveiling. I love that you can see its head move. It's fantastic."

As the video ends you can see the unveiling event as it takes place, with the members of the Black Country chainmakers pulling the shroud from Ozzy's head before he roars to life moving his head and swishing his tail.

Gary Beestone, Birmingham 2022 opening ceremony technical director, said: "I'm delighted that the Bull that captured the imagination of so many in last summer's show now has found a permanent home in the heart of the city creating an iconic meeting point which will capture peoples attention."

The bull, who was first seen at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, will now live at Birmingham New Street Station for the foreseeable future, welcoming thousands of shoppers, travellers and commuters to Birmingham every single day.