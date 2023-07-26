More than 1,000 cat cruelty complaints in the West Midlands last year, RSPCA reveals

Three kittens who were dubbed Harry, Ron, and Hermione were dumped in a Harry Potter plastic bag at the side of a road in Handsworth, Birmingham in May. Photo: RSPCA.

The heartbreaking figures have been released by the RSPCA as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, in a bid to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse.

The charity revealed 1,072 cat cruelty complaints were made in the region last year, while nationally there were almost 18,000.

Of those reports 1,726 were intentional harm incidents – around five a day.

It was a 25 per cent increase from 2021 when the number was 1,387.

It comes during a busy time for the animal welfare charity which sees cruelty peak in the summer, with three reports made every single minute.

The cost of living crisis is also thought to be a contributing factor to an increase in deliberate harm to animals at a time when the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and the RSPCA’s vital services are stretched to the limit.

Dr Sam Gaines, head of the RSPCA’s companion animal department, said: “Cats are one of the most popular pets in the UK with an estimated 11 million pet cats in UK homes but our figures suggest sadly they are the second most abused pet – after dogs.

“It is heart-breaking to think that five cats every day are suffering at the hands of humans – it really is appalling – but sadly the RSPCA knows all too well that this cruelty is carried out on a regular basis.

“We see hundreds of felines come through our doors every year who have been subjected to unimaginable cruelty – being beaten, burned, thrown around, had bones broken, been shot at, poisoned and drowned.

“In many cases these pets have been injured deliberately by their owners – the very people who are supposed to love and protect them. But cats are also more vulnerable as they tend to be out and about on their own which can leave them vulnerable to air gun attacks and other forms of cruelty by complete strangers.”

John Grant, chief inspector for the West Midlands, said animal cruelty was happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and was rising.

"It is heartbreaking that we are seeing such sad figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise," he said.

“While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis.

“Each year, these reports reach their terrible annual peak in the summer months. The cost of living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.

“Together, we believe we can and will cancel out cruelty to animals by replacing violence with kindness. We are urging people to donate to our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, every donation will help animals.”

It is not known why reports of animal cruelty peak in the summer months although factors like animal abuse being more visible as people are outdoors more could be one factor, the charity said.