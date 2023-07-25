A woman has been airlifted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries following the crash

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the northbound M42 between Junctions 6 and 7 near Birmingham Airport at around 1.40pm on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival, crews discovered a van and a lorry had been involved in a collision.

"The passenger of the van, a woman, had to be extricated from the vehicle with the assistance of fire colleagues. Ambulance crews provided advanced trauma care for potentially life-changing injuries before she was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

“The driver of the van, a man, was assessed and treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being conveyed by land ambulance to the same hospital. There were no other injured patients."

As a result of the incident, the southbound carriageway was closed to allow Midlands Air Ambulance to land at the scene but has since reopened to traffic.

National Highways said that the northbound side of the road between Junctions 6 and 7 is likely to remain closed for the next five hours whilst emergency services remain in attendance.

Motorists wishing to travel north are currently being diverted off the M42 at Junction 6 and onto the A45 eastbound, then onto the A452 towards the A446 and back on the M42 at junction 9 for the Dunton Interchange.

For more info including diversion route for the #M42 northbound incident between J6 and J7 near @bhx_official , please follow the below linkhttps://t.co/anSR8g6Fq1 pic.twitter.com/LnijF4b5jQ — National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) July 25, 2023