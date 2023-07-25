Police cadets acknowledged for achievements with awards

The cadets are pictured with their Grade 1 awards with Chief Inspector Mohammed Hanif. Photo: West Midlands Police

The award ceremony took place at West Midlands Police Headquarters at Lloyd House, where Chief Inspector Mohammed Hanif and West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster presented cadets with their Grade 1 Awards.

The event on July 19 shone the spotlight on fourteen teenagers who are members of the 3BE (Queensbridge School) and 5BE (Kingstanding & Erdington) cadet units.

The cadets scheme provides young individuals aged 13 to 17 years with a unique opportunity to learn new skills, build confidence, and make a positive impact in their local communities.

It also diverts young people away from negative influences and crime.

In addition to the cadets, two individuals were acknowledged for their exceptional contributions as High Sheriff Cadet Ambassadors, with Samina Iqbal and Sahib Gahir commended for their efforts in supporting the West Midlands High Sheriff during his shrivel year.

Drum Corps Unit Commander Maurice Kempson, PC Matt Botterill and Sergeant Louise Maile were also presented with “Above and Beyond” awards for their outstanding support and contributions to the cadets’ scheme.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster said: "The dedication and passion shown by these remarkable young people, as well as the support from their mentors, are essential to creating safer communities.

"Their commitment to serving the public is truly commendable and worthy of celebration. They should all be very proud of their achievements."

Cadet Youth Engagement Officer Liz Curran said: "We are filled with immense pride as our cadets achieve their Grade 1 awards, a testament to their dedication, commitment and hard work.

“Our cadets consistently aspire to meet new challenges with resilience, and a professional attitude and continually amaze myself and their leaders with the work they undertake in their communities.

“Their visible presence builds trust and confidence, especially with other young people and those who may not necessarily engage with police.

“All of our cadets and volunteers are incredible. We simply couldn’t do what we do without them. Congratulations to all the award winners, your achievements make us very proud."