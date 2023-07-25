Men charged over street drugs recovery worth up to £20m

Two men are to go on trial on suspicion of supplying drugs after cocaine with a potential street value of £20 million was recovered in the West Midlands.

The two men were arrested after being stopped in Solihull town centre
Police stopped a van in Solihull town centre last month and seized more than £2 million worth of Class A drugs.

Following further inquiries, officers recovered another large amount of cocaine, which combined is worth up to £20 million.

Two men, aged 22 and 27, yesterday pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, and were remanded ahead of a trial at Birmingham Crown Court in December.

It comes as part of Operation Target in a tough stance against a range of serious offences – from drug dealing and burglary, to cyber-crime and fraud.

Officers are using local intelligence, seizing goods, carrying out warrants and targeting suspects as part of the ongoing operation.

