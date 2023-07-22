Multiple road closures overnight - including near Birmingham Airport

The closure is to allow National Highways teams to safely carry out work on overhead gantries.

The southbound carriageway between junction 9 (Dunton Interchange) and junction 6 (Bickenhill Interchange) will be inaccessible from 9pm on Saturday (July 22) until 8am on Sunday (July 23).

During those times, the M6 southbound will also be closed overnight from junction 4a (Water Orton Interchange) southbound onto the M42.

In addition to this, there will be a lane closure on a short section of the northbound side of the M42 near the works area and the M6 Toll from T2 junction (Wishaw Interchange) southbound will also be closed during this time.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place.

Motorists should leave the M42 at junction 9 and follow the A446, A452 and A45 to rejoin the M42 at junction 6, to continue their journey.