It's Mega! Community braves the rain to enjoy first day of Birmingham and Sandwell Mela

Held in Victoria Park over two days, it is one of the UK's first and biggest Mela events and this year is sponsored by music streaming giant Spotify.

The Mela showcases the best in pop, folk and classical music from across the globe as well as British Asian urban acts. This year it joined forces with Birmingham Pride for the first time in its 11th year history to create an LGBT+ village directly in the heart of the festival site.

The downpours didn't put people off as they enjoyed zones from the arts village to visual arts and the showcase stage and a shopping bazaar featuring 70 outlets and 20 street food vendors.

It was opened by the leader of Sandwell Council, councillor Kerrie Carmichael who said: “This event has really become a highlight of our summer and showcases Sandwell’s diverse, cultural heritage.

"I would strongly encourage those that have never been before to come along to what promises to the biggest and best Mela Sandwell has ever hosted. And I would also like to say ‘Welcome back’ to those from across the country that have attended before, year after year.”

Event director Danny Singh said: "Over the last 11 years, the Mela has gone from strength to strength, and is now the biggest of its kind outside India.

"We’re bringing a range of new activities this year and staging some of the biggest acts from South Asian culture and celebrating dance, and arts from visual to practical.

"The area has a vibrant South Asian community with a rich history of Mela and this is the place to celebrate with the rest of the community.

"The first day has been great and we are looking forward to more tomorrow."