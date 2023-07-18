Property near Peaky Blinders film set up for sale

The property in Great Barr Street

The freehold property at 122 Great Barr Street extends to approximately 8,500 sq ft and is at the heart of the emerging Digbeth ‘East Side’ area.

There is considerable regeneration already occurring within close proximity of the property, including multiple residential and student accommodation developments.

It is also not far from the construction site for the Digbeth Loc Studios, a major new TV and film studios that is expected to create more than 700 jobs.

This has been set up by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who has confirmed that the site will be the location for a new movie emanating from the hit TV drama series.

James Mattin, managing director agency at Bond Wolfe, said: “We are actively engaged in marketing the freehold interest of 122 Great Barr Street for offers based on £1.25m. This property already forms part of a hybrid planning application to incorporate a six-storey residential development as part of a wider scheme for a mixed development of up to 350,000 sq m of floorspace.

“If this goes ahead, the wider development could comprise up to 1,850 residential units, car parking, student accommodation and night clubs.

“The overriding scheme covers land bounded by Montague Street, The Grand Union Canal, Barn Street, Milk Street, High Street Deritend, Adderley Street and Liverpool Street, including part of Duddeston Viaduct.

“But notwithstanding that planning application, we believe that 122 Great Barr Street could be suitable for a variety of uses for any new owner, subject to planning permission.

“The property sits immediately adjacent to the canal towpath and backs onto the original Great Western railway arches.

“The building itself benefits from security roller shutters opening to an inner courtyard which provides access to ground floor offices and showroom space.

“Stairs give access to basement accommodation and first floor warehouse come show room facilities extending into the railway arches to the rear, and the property maintains many of its original features throughout.”