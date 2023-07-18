Watch as dramatic e-bike explosion shows dangers of leaving electronic devices plugged in

The video captures the moment when the battery explodes. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

The video has been released on West Midlands Fire Service's Twitter page after being shared by the owner of an e-bike after the battery exploded while on charge.

In the video, the owner can be seen checking the battery in a small room, which is hidden behind a fridge, backing off at one point, then leaning in to take a closer look at the battery, before abruptly stepping back.

About seven seconds later, a flash is seen behind the fridge, causing the owner to flee the room, before smoke and flashing is seen and then, finally, sparks and flames fly up, along with a lot of smoke.

The fire service has issued a warning about leaving electronic devices on charge and provided a link to where people can go to find out more about electrical safety tips.

🎬 PLEASE WATCH AND SHARE! 😳



This is the terrifying moment an e-bike battery exploded when it was on charge.



The owner of the footage has kindly let us share it, to flag the dangers.



🧵 1 of 3 pic.twitter.com/PqucmKN40z — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) July 18, 2023

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "This is the terrifying moment an e-bike battery exploded when it was on charge.

"The owner of the footage has kindly let us share it, to flag the dangers.

"Whether it's an e-bike or scooter, mobile phone or other device, always charge safely and follow the manufacturer's instructions.

"Never leave an item charging while you're asleep or away from home.

"Never charge where a fire could block your escape route.

"Always unplug when the device is fully charged.