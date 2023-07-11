Man arrested after another man dies on city street

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to Ashwin Road in Handsworth in Birmingham around 2.30pm today and found a man with serious injuries and who died at the scene.
A 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and has taken into custody for questioning, while members of the force have remained at Ashwin Road to maintain a police presence while enquiries continue.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've arrested a man on suspicion of murder after another man was found dead in Handsworth, Birmingham on July 11.
"We were called to an address in Ashwin Road just after 2.30pm. A man was found with serious injuries and sadly nothing could be done to save him.
"A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken into custody for questioning.
"We're still at the scene and a police presence will remain while we continue our enquiries, and to provide reassurance in the area.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting log 2654 of July 11."