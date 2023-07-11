Man arrested after another man dies on city street

A police presence has remained at Ashwin Road following the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to Ashwin Road in Handsworth in Birmingham around 2.30pm today and found a man with serious injuries and who died at the scene.

A 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and has taken into custody for questioning, while members of the force have remained at Ashwin Road to maintain a police presence while enquiries continue.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've arrested a man on suspicion of murder after another man was found dead in Handsworth, Birmingham on July 11.

"We were called to an address in Ashwin Road just after 2.30pm. A man was found with serious injuries and sadly nothing could be done to save him.

"A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken into custody for questioning.

"We're still at the scene and a police presence will remain while we continue our enquiries, and to provide reassurance in the area.