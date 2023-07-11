Explosion at Birmingham house injures two men

The explosion occurred in a house on Station Road, Acocks Green. Photo: Google.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident on Station Road in Acocks Green at 9.42am, where they treated the two men who were then taken to hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered two patients, both men.

“One of the men was treated for potentially serious injuries, but not believed to be life-threatening, before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham by land ambulance.

“The second man was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to the same hospital, also by land ambulance.”