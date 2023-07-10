Man charged with attempted murder after Alum Rock shooting

Amin Baig was arrested as part of Operation Target

Aman Baig was arrested by officers from West Midlands Police on Friday, July 7 following an incident on June 27 in Alum Rock where a man was shot in the chest at around midnight.

The 21-year-old was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and remanded into custody, before appearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court for a first hearing on Saturday, July 8.

It follows on from 21-year-old Allahdittah Munir-Humza being arrested on Thursday, July 6 on charges of attempted murder, possessing an offensive weapon with intention to endanger life and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, as well as an 18-year-old man being released on bail while enquiries continue.

West Midlands Police have put out a message to reassure people in the region as part of Operation Target.

Operation Target sees West Midlands Police taking a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences, from drug dealing and burglary to cyber crime and fraud.

Officers will be using local intelligence, seizing goods, carrying out warrants and targeting offenders as part of Op Target’s ongoing crackdown against serious and organised crime.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have charged a second man with attempted murder after a shooting in Birmingham.

"Aman Baig, aged 21, was arrested by our officers on Friday. We charged him with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and remanded him into custody.

"He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court for a first hearing on Saturday.

"It follows an incident in Alum Rock, on June 27, shortly after midnight, where a man was shot in the chest. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening and he is continuing his recovery.

"Allahdittah Munir-Humza, aged 21, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on 6 July charged with attempted murder, possessing an offensive weapon with intention to endanger life and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He was remanded into custody.

"A third man, an 18-year-old, has been released on bail while our enquiries continue.